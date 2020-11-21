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Fema Camps in Ohio? Phone Calls Included
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274 views • November 21, 2020
Skip to 20 min if you just want the calls made to the Department of Health
In this video I review the second amended order for Non-Congregate Sheltering signed by Lance D. Himes, Interim Director of Health August 31, 2020 rather abruptly and in the middle of the night. Essentially this establishes Isolation Centers for Covid19 be available to quarantine individuals who can not do so safely where they are. They say it is completely voluntary.
I however located a document entitled "Ohio Department of Health
Limitations on Movement and Infection Control Practices Version 3.0" off of the Ohio Department of Health Website. This document was released July of 2011. On page 20, Sec V it clearly states "Alternative arrangements may need to be available for those who cannot or will not comply with voluntary home-based quarantine." It even mentions Detention Centers specifically.
I contacted the Department of Health multiple times but was only able to reach a corona virus hotline. All other attempts to contact any individual who could provide me more information failed because the "pandemic" is causing them to not be in the offices. I include the phone calls in this clip. It is perfectly legal to record phone calls where I am and it is my belief that this information is in the public interest.
Non-Congregate Shelter Order
https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/review?uri=urn%3Aaaid%3Ascds%3AUS%3Afbf400ba-f35b-453f-a1a6-7019ddf3cba7#pageNum=2
Limitations on Movement and Infection Control Practices
https://odh.ohio.gov/wps/wcm/connect/gov/814bfc4b-c9cf-4ae5-b262-9d37b1a8a403/section-5-limitations-on-movement.pdf?MOD=AJPERES&;CONVERT_TO=url&CACHEID=ROOTWORKSPACE.Z18_M1HGGIK0N0JO00QO9DDDDM3000-814bfc4b-c9cf-4ae5-b262-9d37b1a8a403-mWjsJ0.
In this video I review the second amended order for Non-Congregate Sheltering signed by Lance D. Himes, Interim Director of Health August 31, 2020 rather abruptly and in the middle of the night. Essentially this establishes Isolation Centers for Covid19 be available to quarantine individuals who can not do so safely where they are. They say it is completely voluntary.
I however located a document entitled "Ohio Department of Health
Limitations on Movement and Infection Control Practices Version 3.0" off of the Ohio Department of Health Website. This document was released July of 2011. On page 20, Sec V it clearly states "Alternative arrangements may need to be available for those who cannot or will not comply with voluntary home-based quarantine." It even mentions Detention Centers specifically.
I contacted the Department of Health multiple times but was only able to reach a corona virus hotline. All other attempts to contact any individual who could provide me more information failed because the "pandemic" is causing them to not be in the offices. I include the phone calls in this clip. It is perfectly legal to record phone calls where I am and it is my belief that this information is in the public interest.
Non-Congregate Shelter Order
https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/review?uri=urn%3Aaaid%3Ascds%3AUS%3Afbf400ba-f35b-453f-a1a6-7019ddf3cba7#pageNum=2
Limitations on Movement and Infection Control Practices
https://odh.ohio.gov/wps/wcm/connect/gov/814bfc4b-c9cf-4ae5-b262-9d37b1a8a403/section-5-limitations-on-movement.pdf?MOD=AJPERES&;CONVERT_TO=url&CACHEID=ROOTWORKSPACE.Z18_M1HGGIK0N0JO00QO9DDDDM3000-814bfc4b-c9cf-4ae5-b262-9d37b1a8a403-mWjsJ0.
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