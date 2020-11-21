BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fema Camps in Ohio? Phone Calls Included
Chad Chaddington
Chad Chaddington
406 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
274 views • November 21, 2020
Skip to 20 min if you just want the calls made to the Department of Health

In this video I review the second amended order for Non-Congregate Sheltering signed by Lance D. Himes, Interim Director of Health August 31, 2020 rather abruptly and in the middle of the night. Essentially this establishes Isolation Centers for Covid19 be available to quarantine individuals who can not do so safely where they are. They say it is completely voluntary.

I however located a document entitled "Ohio Department of Health
Limitations on Movement and Infection Control Practices Version 3.0" off of the Ohio Department of Health Website. This document was released July of 2011. On page 20, Sec V it clearly states "Alternative arrangements may need to be available for those who cannot or will not comply with voluntary home-based quarantine." It even mentions Detention Centers specifically.

I contacted the Department of Health multiple times but was only able to reach a corona virus hotline. All other attempts to contact any individual who could provide me more information failed because the "pandemic" is causing them to not be in the offices. I include the phone calls in this clip. It is perfectly legal to record phone calls where I am and it is my belief that this information is in the public interest.

Non-Congregate Shelter Order

https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/review?uri=urn%3Aaaid%3Ascds%3AUS%3Afbf400ba-f35b-453f-a1a6-7019ddf3cba7#pageNum=2

Limitations on Movement and Infection Control Practices

https://odh.ohio.gov/wps/wcm/connect/gov/814bfc4b-c9cf-4ae5-b262-9d37b1a8a403/section-5-limitations-on-movement.pdf?MOD=AJPERES&;CONVERT_TO=url&CACHEID=ROOTWORKSPACE.Z18_M1HGGIK0N0JO00QO9DDDDM3000-814bfc4b-c9cf-4ae5-b262-9d37b1a8a403-mWjsJ0.
Keywords
ohiofema campodhlimitations on movement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

Willow Tohi
New South Wales Approves Human Composting as End-of-Life Option

New South Wales Approves Human Composting as End-of-Life Option

Douglas Harrington
Study Finds Lower Cognitive Function in 60-69 Age Group Tied to Higher Future Stroke Risk

Study Finds Lower Cognitive Function in 60-69 Age Group Tied to Higher Future Stroke Risk

Zoey Sky
Study of 57,793 Adults in 24 Countries Links Varied Social Activity to Better Cognitive Scores

Study of 57,793 Adults in 24 Countries Links Varied Social Activity to Better Cognitive Scores

Coco Somers
Rosewood essential oil: A fragrant path to holistic wellness

Rosewood essential oil: A fragrant path to holistic wellness

Laura Harris
ACC Statement Urges Doctors to Prescribe Exercise for Heart Health

ACC Statement Urges Doctors to Prescribe Exercise for Heart Health

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy