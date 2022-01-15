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SCOTUS VIPERS BETRAYED US AGAIN — TOM RENZ
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280 views • January 15, 2022
The wolves in sheep’s clothing on the US Supreme Court have once again betrayed the people and our liberties in a ruling that allows for the forced vaccination of healthcare workers with the experimental mRNA gene therapy. Attorney Tom Renz joined me to discuss the impending ruling on Wednesday, January 12, before we knew of the betrayal which was announced on Thursday.
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