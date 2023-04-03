Create New Account
Elizabeth Warren Wants to Take Your Money + Freedom -- #Bitcoin
Elizabeth Warren is the ghoul of the authoritarian leftists, who wants to take away your financial freedom, your ability to interact, and wants to institute communist policies and a central bank digital currency in the United States. Here she is on Meet the Press, proclaiming to stooge Chuck Todd that #bitcoin is worthless and has nothing backing it.#elizabethwarren #meetthepress #freedom #financialfreedom


