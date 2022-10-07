Stella Assange Speaks Out

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Oct 7, 2022 Julian Assange faces up to 175 years behind bars if he's extradited to the United States. Why? Because he embarrassed the world's remaining superpower by exposing its war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan. His wife, Stella, joins us to explain why what Assange did is so important, why he has suffered persecution, the human impact on both of them - and why everyone should join a human chain around Parliament on Saturday 8th October: https://www.nuj.org.uk/learn/ems-event-calendar/free-assange-human-chain.html Please like, subscribe - and helps us take on the right-wing media here: https://patreon.com/owenjones84Show less
