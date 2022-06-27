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Memphis, Tennessee: Two cornered, shot dead inside Hickory Hill gas station.
Memphis Police said the shooting happened at a Citgo on Knight Arnold Rd. around 8:45 p.m. when two men walked into the gas station and opened fire.
When the bullets stopped flying, one man was dead at the scene. The second man was rushed to Regional One Hospital where he too was pronounced deceased, police said.
More: https://www.fox13memphis.com/news/local/two-people-shot-one-killed-memphis-gas-station-police-say/TNUMRMIQYVDK5E4JUA55NF4ZKA/