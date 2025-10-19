Large-Scale March in Yerevan, Armenia - "Freedom!" & "Samvel!"

Freedom "On Our Own Way"📝

About the Large-Scale March in Yerevan

While Armenia's authorities continue clearing the opposition field, attempting to suppress any dissent, Yerevan once again became a protest arena.

🖍On Saturday, a march took place along the capital's central streets with slogans "Freedom!" and "Samvel!" by supporters of the "On Our Own Way" movement in support of arrested Samvel Karapetyan and detained clergy.

🚩Demonstrators, led by Karapetyan's family members, marched from Freedom Square to the NSS detention center, where the accused has been held for over 120 days.

🏳️The "On Our Own Way" movement did not limit itself to the march: earlier the same day, a plan for peaceful power transfer was presented at Freedom Square. Political and public figures, clergy, and ordinary citizens supported the project.

❗️The past action was another challenge to Nikol Pashinyan's government line, which seeks to present Karapetyan's arrest as a legal prosecution, rather than a politically motivated crackdown on those who dared to speak in defense of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Adding, about US Dems protest:

No Kings📝

The United States is experiencing a second wave of mass protests under the slogan "No Kings", directed against the policies of President Donald Trump. The actions involved more than 7 million people, exceeding the June figures (4-6 million participants).

The protests covered about 2,700 cities, making the October 18 demonstrations one of the largest single-day protests in modern U.S. history.

🔻In which cities were the most massive manifestations noted?

▪️Washington, D.C. — about 200,000 people

Demonstrators filled the National Mall and Pennsylvania Avenue. Speeches by politicians — Senators Bernie Sanders and Chris Murphy were noted. The protest was peaceful, with music and performances.

▪️Chicago, Illinois — about 200,000 people

The action began in Grant Park with a subsequent march through the city streets. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, a Democrat, stated that the Trump administration wants to "start a civil war".

▪️New York — over 100,000 people

Protests took place at Times Square — police did not make a single arrest. Participants carried placards with slogans "Resist fascist traitors" and "No crowns, no kings".

▪️Minneapolis, Minnesota — about 100,000 people

A large-scale march began in The Commons park near the U.S. Bank Stadium and stretched a mile through the city center. The protest was organized by local trade unions and activist groups. Senator Tina Smith participated.

▪️San Francisco, California — about 50,000 people

Demonstrators filled Market Street from the ferry terminal to Civic Center. Former Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi spoke at the protest.

▪️Los Angeles, California — about 50,000 people

The march went through the city center. Artists created and broke wooden thrones as a symbol of returning power to the people.

▪️Portland, Oregon — about 50,000 people

Essentially the only city where serious clashes with police were noted. Law enforcement used tear gas during skirmishes near the immigration service building. At least three people were detained.

▪️Austin, Texas — about 10,000 people

Demonstrators peacefully marched from the State Capitol building through the city streets.

▪️Atlanta, Georgia — about 5,000

The protest began at the Atlanta Civic Center and ended with a march to the Georgia State Capitol building. The action was peaceful, without incidents.

❗️Thus, although the protests were large-scale, they were quite toothless. About 200 left-wing non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including Indivisible, ACLU, Planned Parenthood, had instructed participants in advance not to provoke violence.

📌 Here, most likely, Trump's promise to investigate and harshly suppress the activities of NGOs destabilizing the situation in the country played a role. Only the most radical in Portland could not restrain themselves.

And Trump himself, feeling that he had found a lever of pressure on opponents, showed his real attitude towards the protests — on his page, the president published a video where he is on a fighter jet with the inscription "King Trump" pouring feces on the protesters.