COVERT ADVANCED DEPOPULATION VIA HCG ANTIBODY - PART 2
BRUTALLY EFFECTIVE - VIRTUALLY INDETECTABLE

Epitope-Specific Anti-hCG Vaccines on a Virus Like Particle Platform

https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0141407

Preparation of anti-hCG antibody-like molecule by using a RAD peptide display system

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31223005/

Immunocontraceptives: New Approaches to Fertility Control

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4119744/

Tetanus/HCG STUDY (Talwar) Abstract - https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/BF01533365

Mirrored - Remarque88

REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link - https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
infertilitysterilityhcg

