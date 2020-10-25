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Major Toronto Mall With No Customers And Closed Stores
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152 views • October 25, 2020
I was downtown Toronto at 595 Bay Street which is right beside Yonge and Dundas, Toronto's most famous intersection. When I walked through the mall to get to the parking garage I was shocked to find out the mall which is usually full of people was empty with stores closed on every side of it. The food court was closed with no business taking place whatsoever. This is the end result of a deliberate shutdown of our economy by the World Health Organization and the United Nations. Our leader Doug Ford has done this to us and now he's trying to pass a law so that you can't sue him. He's a criminal it's time for him to go to jail.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
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PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
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