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DENMARK IS NOW AT WAR
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191 views • January 11, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE:
ThessA: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thessa/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdHs99RwmDQ5/
Denmark is now at war
- Demonstration yesterday MiB
- Police brutality
- The story that's been told around the social media today not the same as msm
- Time to choose side
- Stand for your truth!
If you'd like to contribute to the cause I accept donations: paypal.me/theresamren1
ThessA: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thessa/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdHs99RwmDQ5/
Denmark is now at war
- Demonstration yesterday MiB
- Police brutality
- The story that's been told around the social media today not the same as msm
- Time to choose side
- Stand for your truth!
If you'd like to contribute to the cause I accept donations: paypal.me/theresamren1
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