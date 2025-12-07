BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
To meet America’s real interests, the US will not be distracted - Pete Hegseth, Sect of War
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
21 views • 1 day ago

The Ministry of Defense will not be distracted by building democracy, interventionism, uncertain wars, regime change, climate change, excessive moralizing, and useless state-building. Instead, we will prioritize the practical, concrete interests of our country" - Pete Hegseth

Video from yesterday, Dec 6th.

The president’s approach is a flexible but practical realism, common sense, if you will, that allows us to view the world soberly, which is necessary to meet America’s real interests. The approach is based on strategic rationality and an assessment of costs and benefits. We will define our vital interests in reasonable ways that make sense to ordinary people, Americans. It is this approach and mindset that determine the direction of the department’s activities. As a result, the Ministry of Defense will not be distracted by building democracy, interventionism, uncertain wars, regime change, climate change, excessive moralizing, and useless state-building. Instead, we will prioritize the practical, concrete interests of our country.”

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
