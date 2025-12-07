To meet America’s real interests, the US will not be distracted - Pete Hegseth, Sect of War

The Ministry of Defense will not be distracted by building democracy, interventionism, uncertain wars, regime change, climate change, excessive moralizing, and useless state-building. Instead, we will prioritize the practical, concrete interests of our country" - Pete Hegseth

Video from yesterday, Dec 6th.

