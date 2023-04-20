https://gettr.com/post/p2ewphqd9d8
4/19/2023【The 6th Anniversary of 419 incident 】American rapper DVS 7.0: I wrote the song "Free Miles Guo" because when I learned about what happened to Mr.Miles Guo, I felt compelled to let the whole world hear what happened. Politicians and members of Congress need to seriously investigate CCP’s infiltration into the U.S.
#419incident #FreeMilesGuo #WhistleblowersMovement #NFSC #takedowntheCCP
4/19/2023【419事件六周年】说唱歌手肖恩(DVS 7.0)：我创作《释放郭文贵》这首歌是因为当我了解了发生在郭文贵先生身上的事情的时候，我觉得我需要让整个世界听到到底发生了什么；政客和国会议员们需要认真调查中共在美国的渗透！
#419事件 #释放郭文贵 #爆料革命 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共
