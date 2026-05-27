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"We're not talking about any easing of sanctions or giving money. No sanctions, no money, no nothing." - Trump
(... but whatever Israel wants, they apparently get - Cynthia)
Adding list of Iran demands:
According to Iran’s national TV (IRIB):
Iran’s demands are:
• A permanent ceasefire
• US withdrawal from the region
• No interference in Iran
• Full sanctions relief
• Release of blocked funds
• +$300B in reconstruction compensation
• Control/management of maritime traffic.
In return, Iran would also take reciprocal steps.
@FotrosResistancee