"We're not talking about any easing of sanctions or giving money. No sanctions, no money, no nothing." - Trump

(... but whatever Israel wants, they apparently get - Cynthia)

Adding list of Iran demands:

According to Iran’s national TV (IRIB):



Iran’s demands are:

• A permanent ceasefire

• US withdrawal from the region

• No interference in Iran

• Full sanctions relief

• Release of blocked funds

• +$300B in reconstruction compensation

• Control/management of maritime traffic.



In return, Iran would also take reciprocal steps.



@FotrosResistancee