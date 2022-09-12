X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2872a - The [CB]/[D]s Economic Plan Failing, Why Didn’t [D]s Repeal Trump’s Tax Cuts?

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2872a - Sept 12, 2022

The [CB]/[D]s Economic Plan Failing, Why Didn’t [D]s Repeal Trump’s Tax Cuts?

The people are now running out of savings, they are resorting to credit, the people are being brought to the precipice. The people are not with the [CB]/[D]s, people are not going along with the loan forgiveness. Why hasn't the Ds remove the Trump tax cut, they said they were going to do it.



