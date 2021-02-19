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UKC Composed: Covid and the RiO Gulag (MIRRORED)
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82 views • February 19, 2021
UKC Composed: Covid and the RiO Gulag (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/1yoLBTlUFDQ
Please join Debi Evans and Brian Gerrish, in what was to be a private telephone conversation, but is now a discussion for a much wider public. We consider the Covid 2020/21 ‘Pandemic’, Lockdown, Vaccinations, Testing, the NHS and much more. What do we hope to achieve by making our conversation public?
We very much hope that our viewers and listeners will follow through our comments and analysis, learning, understanding, seeing, experiencing, and adding to their own personal take on what is happening around us. In this increasingly oppressive, dictatorial, government enforced, ‘nu normal’, world.
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/1yoLBTlUFDQ
Please join Debi Evans and Brian Gerrish, in what was to be a private telephone conversation, but is now a discussion for a much wider public. We consider the Covid 2020/21 ‘Pandemic’, Lockdown, Vaccinations, Testing, the NHS and much more. What do we hope to achieve by making our conversation public?
We very much hope that our viewers and listeners will follow through our comments and analysis, learning, understanding, seeing, experiencing, and adding to their own personal take on what is happening around us. In this increasingly oppressive, dictatorial, government enforced, ‘nu normal’, world.
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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