IN ONE HOUR IS THY JUDGMENT COME

David Wilkerson said a major bank in Europe would collapse first and then days later everything even America collapse; everything is closed, banks are closed, money is worthless, and credit cards, debit cards & checks will not work. That is how America is destroyed in ONE HOUR. America is Babylon in the Bible read Jeremiah 50, 51 and Revelation 18 and you will see that America IS Babylon of the Bible and the Bible says, Babylon will be destroyed in 1 hour.

WE DID NOT LEAVE OUR CHURCH - OUR CHURCH LEFT US. We refuse to attend an apostate church that lies and reads and teaches a false gospel from books that are not the infallible word of Almighty God, (which is found ONLY in the KJV Bible) BUT are in fact written by men & women (who are in sin) and are not inspired by God. But in fact are inspired by money, greed and Satan. Thank you again for your tithes, gifts, love, prayers and support, for this ministry, we have fought the good fight, we have run the race and we have pleased God. God Bless you and yours MIGHTILY. Your continued love, prayers & support are crucial for this ministry to move forward. The Holy Spirit commanded me to: 'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'. And that is what I have attempted to do ever since. My dreams of being Raptured and in one dream Jesus came down to me in a beam of light and HE held me in His loving arms and I looked into the eyes of God. Now is NOT the time to follow a preacher, a church or even a religion (NOT EVEN ME) BUT Jesus CHRIST and His word ONLY in the King James Bible, because no other name in heaven or on earth can save you, me, or anyone from what is to come. THE ONLY WAY TO SURVIVE WHAT IS TO COME - IS TO NOT BE HERE - AS IN BEING RAPTURED. God Bless you Watchman Tony Lamb


