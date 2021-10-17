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Two Minute Warning: Why Did ABC News Flip Over to the La Palma Volcano Livestream During Jenn Psaki's White House Press Briefing?
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480 views • October 17, 2021
This week during the White House Press Briefing ABC News had their livestream mysteriously flip over to the livestream footage of the La Palma Volcano erupting in the Canary Islands. The feed stayed on foe over two minutes before ABC came back and joined Jenn Psaki in progress. No one from ABC News explained why this switch happened. Let's deep dive into this erupting volcano and explain why it happened.
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Related Videos:
Prediction: There Will Be A NEW False Flag in America on September 18th - '9/18'
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qXAaaNQ8XXeh/
Tsunami-Terror Alert! A Massive DARPA Engineered Tidal Wave is Coming for US
Teodrose Fikre YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8U1IvfWO-8
Related La Palma Volcano YouTube Channels
Bushcraft Bear
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZB7zNCIi3F6uWCJZa-qdVQ
GutnTog
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR-W1hBvmDx4stuEvY3rP2A
Lava keeps expanding northwest, threatens more houses. 4K Drone. Air 2S. 15.10.21 Part 2/2.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BkIKwBkV7mk
Related Blog link:
Tsunami Red Alert! A Massive Explosion Rocks La Palma Volcano, Mass-Causality Tidal Wave is Probable
https://ghionjournal.com/zero-dark-tsunami-last-chance-to-seek-high-ground/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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