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Two Minute Warning: Why Did ABC News Flip Over to the La Palma Volcano Livestream During Jenn Psaki's White House Press Briefing?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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480 views • October 17, 2021
This week during the White House Press Briefing ABC News had their livestream mysteriously flip over to the livestream footage of the La Palma Volcano erupting in the Canary Islands. The feed stayed on foe over two minutes before ABC came back and joined Jenn Psaki in progress. No one from ABC News explained why this switch happened. Let's deep dive into this erupting volcano and explain why it happened.

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