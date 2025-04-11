Trust Secretary Kennedy

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Clay Clark: This is coming from NPR: Health Secretary, RFK Jr, endorses the MMR vaccine, stoking fury among his supporters."

Judy Mikovits, PhD: I love to measure every word they write there. He didn't endorse the vaccine. When asked about the outbreaks of measles, and I believe it was Texas, he simply said, The best way to stop a measles outbreak is the MMR vaccine, and that is absolutely fact. But what does that do about chronic disease? We know that the MMR vaccine actually contains avian leucosis virus, meaning bird flu. We know the MMR vaccine has a lot of other contaminants, so I have the Excipient list of the MMR vaccines in my newsletter today.

Clay Clark: Excipient? What's Excipient?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: An Excipient list means everything that is in the vaccine that is not the active ingredient, not the measles antigen....



04/09/2025 - ThriveTime Show with Clay Clark - Dr. Judy Mikovits | “Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Did Not Betray Antivaxxers.” https://rumble.com/v6rx65l-dr.-judy-mikovits-health-secretary-robert-f.-kennedy-jr.-did-not.html

Weekly Newsletters: https://therealdrjudy.com/newsletters

Excipient List: https://tinyurl.com/VaccineExcipientList