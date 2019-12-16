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EXCLUSIVE: Ratcliffe Responds To Nadler's False Statements
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90 views • December 16, 2019
During the latest impeachment hearing, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler made false statements that Representative John Ratcliffe endorsed inviting foreign interference in US elections. Ratcliffe quickly called out Nadler for twisting his words about inviting foreign involvement in investigations, not elections. Millie Weaver gets an exclusive interview with Ratcliffe his exchange with Nadler, and how this impeachment sham is going to backfire on the democrats.
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"By the way, save money while improving your daily life by ordering the Change Your Life Trifecta Pack!" --> https://bit.ly/2PjcuCC
InfowarsStore.com
Banned.video
Infowars.com
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