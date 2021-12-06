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Practical, Accessible Strategies for Improving Mental Health
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50 views • December 06, 2021
“The people who listen to my show…want to listen to someone who has been through it, and knows what it’s like…to struggle to get out of bed because you feel like the entire world is closing in on you,” says Jeremy Godwin.
Press play to discover:
How the virus situation has increased loneliness and disconnection from others, and where mental health falls on most people's list of priorities
The value of practical advice that’s rooted in research when navigating mental health issues
The impact of paying attention to the negative as opposed to the positive things in our environment
In 2011, the pressure from Godwin’s corporate job combined with unresolved family issues, seemingly insurmountable financial concerns, and unaddressed issues from childhood led him into a total mental breakdown. For the following three years or so, he wrestled with all-consuming anxiety and depression. More often than not, he really believed there was no way out.
He joins the show today to share his journey into and out of the darkest period of his life, and explains how he’s come to use those dark times in a way that helps others.
As creator and host of the Let’s Talk About Mental Health podcast, Godwin reaches thousands of people on a weekly basis with his practical, evidence-based strategies for understanding and addressing the many faces of mental illness.
Visit https://letstalkaboutmentalhealth.com.au/ for access to his podcast, where you can anticipate a new episode every Sunday.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Press play to discover:
How the virus situation has increased loneliness and disconnection from others, and where mental health falls on most people's list of priorities
The value of practical advice that’s rooted in research when navigating mental health issues
The impact of paying attention to the negative as opposed to the positive things in our environment
In 2011, the pressure from Godwin’s corporate job combined with unresolved family issues, seemingly insurmountable financial concerns, and unaddressed issues from childhood led him into a total mental breakdown. For the following three years or so, he wrestled with all-consuming anxiety and depression. More often than not, he really believed there was no way out.
He joins the show today to share his journey into and out of the darkest period of his life, and explains how he’s come to use those dark times in a way that helps others.
As creator and host of the Let’s Talk About Mental Health podcast, Godwin reaches thousands of people on a weekly basis with his practical, evidence-based strategies for understanding and addressing the many faces of mental illness.
Visit https://letstalkaboutmentalhealth.com.au/ for access to his podcast, where you can anticipate a new episode every Sunday.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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