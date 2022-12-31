X22 REPORT Ep. 2961a - Trump Asks: “Whatever Happened To Global Warming?”, [WEF]/[CB] Economic Agenda Failing

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2961a - Dec 30, 2022
Trump Asks: “Whatever Happened To Global Warming?”, [WEF]/[CB] Economic Agenda Failing
The people in Sweden are now hoarding food. The inflation and high fuel costs are making it very difficult for the people, some people are resorting to stealing food. The global warming hoax has failed, it just disappeared. The [CB]/[WEF] to centralize the system has fallen apart.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
