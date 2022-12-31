Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2961a - Trump Asks: “Whatever Happened To Global Warming?”, [WEF]/[CB] Economic Agenda Failing
108 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago |
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2961a - Dec 30, 2022

Trump Asks: “Whatever Happened To Global Warming?”, [WEF]/[CB] Economic Agenda Failing

The people in Sweden are now hoarding food. The inflation and high fuel costs are making it very difficult for the people, some people are resorting to stealing food. The global warming hoax has failed, it just disappeared. The [CB]/[WEF] to centralize the system has fallen apart.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
digital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial report

