Iranian FM Araghchi joins the crowds in the streets of Tehran on Islamic Republic National Day

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"One truly envies these people — so motivated, so passionate, with such high morale, sacrificing and defending their country. God bless them all."
Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi joins the crowds in the streets of Tehran on Islamic Republic National Day.
Asked why he came out, he said:
"I came simply to draw strength. I wanted to come as just one drop among these people, to participate and truly enjoy this unity and social cohesion."