© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.On Invalid Fines And Floggings.
Proverbs 17:26 (NIV).
26 If imposing a fine on the innocent is not good,
surely to flog honest officials is not right.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Fining an innocent person is unacceptable.
Punishing an honest leader is worse and wrong.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8er9xv
#imposing #fine #innocent #not #good #surely #flog #honest #officials #right