Even though her circumstances were poor, she always took care of her small children very carefully

Pitiful Animal





Oct 17, 2023





On my way home from work every day, I saw a poor dog wandering the street.

She was rummaging through trash cans.

My compassion told me to stop and help her.

Could you imagine that she had to eat trash every single day, it was horrible

This dog ate all kind of spoiled food, which people threw away

I told her to stop eating them but she seemed to hungry to consider what i said

I followed in her footsteps to find her little house

2

This dog has already been the mother of a herd of puppies

I thought this was a glutton dog but in fact she needs milk to feed her baby

She had some wounds on her body that looked like she was attacked physically

We were looking for an association volunteer sponsor.

This family of dogs needed to receive immediate protection.

3

Anne and her children came to the veterinary clinic by car

She looked very worried. Don't worry we would take care of you

A friend of mine immediately rushed to the vet after hearing the story

She really wanted to help and she would find another home for them

4

A bowl of chicken pate that has come out of the oven was delicious and nutritious

It was very suitable for a mother who was in the process of raising puppies.

The mother dog's condition was very good and her pups were also very healthy

There was no better place than being with mom

In short, they were healthy and safe. We are successful with your support

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyLg2PqJQCs