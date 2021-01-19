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Beautiful and Gracious Melania Trump Publishes Farewell Message
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43 views • January 19, 2021
Beautiful and Gracious Melania Trump Publishes Farewell Message After Her Four Years of Abuse as America’s Most Elegant First Lady
Melania Trump is the most beautiful and stylish First Lady in American history.
The liberal media hated her. They despised her beauty and class.
Like her husband, Melania Trump was under assault for four years by the demons on the left.
Melania Trump is the most beautiful and stylish First Lady in American history.
The liberal media hated her. They despised her beauty and class.
Like her husband, Melania Trump was under assault for four years by the demons on the left.
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