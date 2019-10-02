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Pictures Sent from UFO
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86 views • October 02, 2019
Pictures Sent from UFO. What is the reason for this? Who or what is sending these? Are these pictures of the past, present or future? Is this an attempted form of communication? Could these be pictorial chronicles of earth's distant past or future? Or are they introductions from another planet? Whatever they are, we'd better take them seriously... Details are best seen if you reduce browser to half its normal size (to prevent pixelation). Because these were captured at a significant distance, enlarging them will not improve them but only pixelate. Nevertheless, the details are fascinating in a reduced browser.
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