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AWESOME Black Leaders telling World, What White People are Not Allowed ; First Amendment for POC!
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729 views • January 26, 2021
Since the First amendment no longer, in practicality exist for white people. Denzel Washington, Larry Elder, Morgan Freeman, David Webb, Coleman Hughes Describe the things that no white person today could safely state. -- AWESOME Black Leaders telling World, What White People are Not Allowed. First Amendment for POC!
#blackleaders #morganfreeman #denzelwashington
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#blackleaders #morganfreeman #denzelwashington
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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