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They Are Paying People To Influence Others To Take This Poison
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91 views • June 27, 2021
This is something we are beginning to see, if we do not volunteer to line up for the kill shot, they are coming a long and try and incentive sell it to us!! I have never known this to be done before with any other type of vaccination. This alone should be enough for people to question!!
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