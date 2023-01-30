https://gettr.com/post/p26q14x6198

1/29/2023 Miles Guo: The West’s block on chips to the CCP will result in frequent accidents in all areas involving chips in Communist China after July and August 2023, and then the social turmoil and chaos in Communist China will be even more terrible than doomsday.

#CCP #chips #blockonchips #hitech #hispeedrail #airplane





1/29/2023 文贵直播：西方对中共的芯片禁运将导致中共国所有涉及芯片的领域在2023年7、8月后事故频发，届时中共国的社会动乱将比世界末日还可怕！

#中共 #芯片 #芯片禁运 #高科技 #高铁 #飞机





