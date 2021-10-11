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Protest Updates Oct 2021 in Italy and Australia?
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104 views • October 11, 2021
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A quick update from some of the protests happening around the World in October, 2021. The first clip is in Italy, and the second is possibly Australia (post a comment if this is wrong on the second clip).
CIVIL SLAVE News Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian - News.. https://www.civilslave.com
Patriot Website Hosting: https://www.tekie.io
A quick update from some of the protests happening around the World in October, 2021. The first clip is in Italy, and the second is possibly Australia (post a comment if this is wrong on the second clip).
CIVIL SLAVE News Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian - News.. https://www.civilslave.com
Patriot Website Hosting: https://www.tekie.io
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