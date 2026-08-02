Natural News put out another warning. According to Jeremy Grantham, co-founder and chair at The Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, what do you think is the most underrated threat facing humanity?

It’s toxicity! Can you imagine that? One of humanity’s greatest underrated threats is the threat of toxins. Why? Why would anyone think toxins are such a great threat? Consider this: the impact of pesticide use on cancer rates is potentially rivaling that of smoking.

But where do these toxins come from? They come from man-made and released chemicals including in food contact materials such as packaging and pesticides.

Still, how many pesticides can there possibly be floating around in my body because of a little packaging and fertilizer? Is 3,600 enough? Well, there’s more than that, 80 of which are feared to be “especially dangerous”.

How about women’s cosmetics and personal care items? Do they pose an additional risk? One author claimed “Many of the ingredients in the cosmetics, toiletries and personal care products you use every day are harmful. Studies have found that nearly 50% of cosmetic products evaluated were contaminated with the cancer-causing chemical 1,4-dioxane”.

What about GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic? Could they have any toxic or aging effects?

What about Satan and his influence? What about spiritual toxins? Are there any? If so, what are they and how do we get those? Should we strive to avoid physical and spiritual toxins?

Watch this video as Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical truth and the solution to “Toxins: The Invisible Assault”.

Read the full article to this video titled “Toxins: The invisible assault” at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/toxins-the-invisible-assault/