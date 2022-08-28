Steve Franssen || Pandemic of Moral Apathy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clip from Hoedown Ep. 41, which aired 27th of August 2022 on Cozy.tv/franssen
More AF-clips @ https://gab.com/Three_Spoons
FOLLOW Steve Franssen:
✔️Livestreams: https://cozy.tv/franssen
✔️Telegram: https://t.me/stevenfranssen
✔️Gab: https://gab.com/stevenfranssen
✔️BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d9N2zn9A6grw/
✔️Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Franssen:3
✔️His own website: www.stevenfranssen.com
✔️Buy Steve Franssen's Books here: https://www.bookdepository.com/author/Steven-Franssen
✔️For Dutchmen who want to buy Franssen's books: https://www.bol.com/nl/c/steven-franssen/15676914/
#Apathy #Policy #Activism #Franssen #clips
Tags: Apathy, Policy, Activism, Franssen, clips