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5G Energy Weapon Technology Explained
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1804 views • November 15, 2019
In this episode, hosts Tivon and Hope explain 5G technology, how it works and how it is related to directed energy weapons. Links are made between microwave technology and the current assault on the population that is resulting in sickness, death, and fires just to name a few of the dangers. Covered in this Episode: Microwave Warfare, Energy Weapons, Voice to Skull Technology, RFID chips, fractal antennaes, 5G satellites in space, smart dust, Hutchinson effect and more.
Learn about EMF Protection
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Get our Book Forbidden Tech
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Learn about EMF Protection
http://ftwproject.com/special-offers
Get our Book Forbidden Tech
https://www.forbiddentech.website/
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