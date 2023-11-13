Create New Account
Intelligence agencies control scientific and medical publishing, notes Lee Merritt, MD
Published 16 hours ago

“After World War II, the intelligence services… or the [intelligence] service created with  Mossad  [National intelligence agency of Israel],  CIA [U.S. Central Intelligence Agency]  and MI6 [the foreign intelligence service of the United Kingdom], they own…  [ they control ] scientific and medical publishing.” [They control the bullshit narrative.] Lee Merritt, MD tells Stew Peters on Nov 1, 2023.


The full interview is posted here: https://rumble.com/v3t3tly-are-micro-parasites-the-real-cause-of-cancer-scientist-shills-censor-live-s.html

The Wikipedia page for Pergamon Press, originally called Butterworth-Springer, is posted here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pergamon_Press

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

