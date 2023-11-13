Intelligence agencies control scientific and medical publishing, notes Lee Merritt, MD

“After World War II, the intelligence services… or the [intelligence] service created with Mossad [National intelligence agency of Israel], CIA [U.S. Central Intelligence Agency] and MI6 [the foreign intelligence service of the United Kingdom], they own… [ they control ] scientific and medical publishing.” [They control the bullshit narrative.] Lee Merritt, MD tells Stew Peters on Nov 1, 2023.



The full interview is posted here: https://rumble.com/v3t3tly-are-micro-parasites-the-real-cause-of-cancer-scientist-shills-censor-live-s.html

The Wikipedia page for Pergamon Press, originally called Butterworth-Springer, is posted here:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pergamon_Press

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

