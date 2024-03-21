Create New Account
Protein First 🥩: Supporting Local Beef 🐮 For Sustainable Nutrition 🍎 With Kara Smith 😁
Tammy Cuthbert Garcia
Donate Subscribe Star
Join Us On Our Live Streams 📺 Daily At 10am, 4pm, & 8pm (Colorado Time) ⛰️ On Rumble, X (twitter), Facebook, Instagram, Dlive, Twitch And Many More Platforms 💃


Today on Naturally Inspired Radio chores around the farm, pigs getting huge, new Scottish highland calves will soon be here, daily mail talks about being the sun just one day increases chance for heart attack, the pope condemns unvaccinated people, Linus Pauling, vitamin c, understanding vitamin and mineral deficiency, what diet is best, greenwashed foods, endless loop of toxins, Dr David Diamond, low carb conference, pushing back against the conventional diet, meat propaganda, fake food, Kara Smith, Colorado Craft Beef and so much more…


Tune In to Naturally Inspired Radio Live… Mon-Fri, 3pm (MDT) on 1360am KHNC in Colorado, at https://bit.ly/naturallyinspiredradio


Questions, Comments, Suggestions, More Info Or To Order Product Or Services Text or call The Naturally Inspired Team anytime at 970-475-4083.


