CHAPTER 6.2 THE JET FUEL HOAX

This chapter describes a strange and curious phenomenon that is called "the jet fuel hoax". Many people will disagree with this analysis, but I am just stating facts as I see them, and it is very very interesting. Are we actually flying on free energy devices?? I for one hope so.





The book can be found on amazon:





https://www.amazon.com/author/max-hansson_1976





Max Igan's endorsement of the book: https://drive.proton.me/urls/14YY7J6QXW#HZ8zMohmfzid





LINK FOR DONATIONS TO THE AUTHOR BELOW. BLESS YOU ALL!





BTC: 1NZBf5XHUKyVduVQEk5UFkkWfXoKMasqja

ETHEREUM: 0x25ee6f527b64bb3f5f5dbf0c687f7dfec6e94596

SOLANA: CrziFChfRawmBxZeyFRBWWEWXVVsdHULkzhkMbxQoDN3

XRP: rULK2nBzBLwyryYCb5gfCo4jG5cQCH1hHX







