🎵Knight Rider

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A whimsical, upbeat electronic track at 120 BPM in a major key opens with a synthesized owl hoot motif, weaving through a syncopated, bouncy bassline and crisp digital percussion—sharp snare, tight hi-hats, A bright, staccato synth leads playfully above airy pads, all in clean, modern production with light reverb on melodic layers