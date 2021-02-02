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Ep. 1 (AOP): Clip-3: Things may have turned out differently if George Floyd was treated like a Crackhead.
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0 view • February 02, 2021
(Sept, 25, 2020) In this episode @Killadelphia and I (@WestCoastSicilian) discuss a variety of inflammatory topics including George Floyds death, would he still be alive if he was treated like an ordinary crackhead? What is BLM? Are they really a communist run organization? Is @BLM opposed to men in the household? Did LBJ create this current problem with the implementation of the "Great Society/War on Poverty/Welfare State in the Mid-1960's? Was @LBJ a really racist who just wanted the black vote? Was @MalcomX right about white liberals in the early 1960's? 4-Steps to safely and respectfully interact with the police. Is @COVID-19 all bullshit? What is the "barbershop" really like in black communities. Who is the "Libtard of the Week?" Support for @bluelivesmatter
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