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How to Treat Open or Infected Wounds with Ozone
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57 views • September 28, 2019
Ozone bagging is a very simple procedure to use to treat gangrene, diabetic foot ulcers, bed sores, burns, any wounds that are infected or slow healing, or those that refuse to heal.
https://o3academy.com/bagging-with-oz...
Topical Treatments with Ozone
Infected and inflamed slow healing wounds, fungi or yeast infections at your legs or arms, diabetic gangrene, radiation burns, rejuvenation, are best treated with either bathing and rinsing with ozone water or by directly applying the gas on the wound.
CHECKLIST
Rinse, soak or wash the infected body part with Ozone water as indicated in the table below.
Insert the infected body part into the bag and seal with either tape or a strap. Be careful not to restrict the blood supply by tightening to hard. Keep the bagged area as small as necessary to concentrate the effect to where it's needed.
Set the flow regulator to the desired l/m as indicated in the table below.
Connect the ozone generator to the plastic bag connector directly above the wound.
Suck the air out of the bag at the other end of the bag and connect the destruct unit to the plastic connector.
Close the outlet to the destruct unit with either fingers or toes until the bag is fully inflated.
Treat for as long as necessary and repeat until the wound has healed.
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https://o3academy.com/bagging-with-oz...
Topical Treatments with Ozone
Infected and inflamed slow healing wounds, fungi or yeast infections at your legs or arms, diabetic gangrene, radiation burns, rejuvenation, are best treated with either bathing and rinsing with ozone water or by directly applying the gas on the wound.
CHECKLIST
Rinse, soak or wash the infected body part with Ozone water as indicated in the table below.
Insert the infected body part into the bag and seal with either tape or a strap. Be careful not to restrict the blood supply by tightening to hard. Keep the bagged area as small as necessary to concentrate the effect to where it's needed.
Set the flow regulator to the desired l/m as indicated in the table below.
Connect the ozone generator to the plastic bag connector directly above the wound.
Suck the air out of the bag at the other end of the bag and connect the destruct unit to the plastic connector.
Close the outlet to the destruct unit with either fingers or toes until the bag is fully inflated.
Treat for as long as necessary and repeat until the wound has healed.
http://O3academy.com/
**** GET YOUR O3 POWER BUNDLE: ****
Ozone Shop: https://healthytobe.com/product/o3-po...
**** FOLLOW US: ****
Website: http://O3academy.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trulyhealnow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TrulyHeal
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/O3academy/
Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/+MAXawareness
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