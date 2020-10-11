BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Elite Dangerous: Binary Moons Fly-By & Landing Footage
ChallengeYourself
ChallengeYourself
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • October 11, 2020
Exploration is one of the most relaxing aspects of Elite Dangerous. It can be financially lucrative if you take your time and scan every system you come across. Plus, you'll see some really cool stuff!

Here's a short video on a pair of very close binary moons revolving around a gas giant. This system is between Colonia and Sagittarius A*. The landing footage from the surface of the one to show how massive the other moon is on the horizon while the gas giant looms in the background. The fly-by gives it some context and scale of how close they are to each other. The moon I landed on only had 0.05 g gravity which is probably among the lowest I've been on.

Note: I purchased this game. No sponsored or donated equipment or software has been provided in this video.

SUPPORTING CHALLENGEYOURSELF.BLOG
If you'd like to support my work please head over to my Patreon or SubscribeStar pages:
https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=5696236
https://www.subscribestar.com/challengeyourself

FOLLOW CHALLENGEYOURSELF.BLOG
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChallengeYourselfblog-100962358137299
Twitter: https://twitter.com/challen18646532
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/challengeyourselfmb
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaelbemiss/
Keywords
moon landingselite dangeroussurface landings
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
FBI arrests government contractor in Substack leak case, signaling tougher stance on national security breaches

FBI arrests government contractor in Substack leak case, signaling tougher stance on national security breaches

Willow Tohi
Majority in Six Swing States Back Blocking Bomb Shipments to Israel, Poll Finds

Majority in Six Swing States Back Blocking Bomb Shipments to Israel, Poll Finds

Douglas Harrington
Two Marines Sue Pentagon for $5 Million Over Alleged Data Breach

Two Marines Sue Pentagon for $5 Million Over Alleged Data Breach

Garrison Vance
Major Internet Security Scare: Government Websites in Europe Go Offline After PHP Vulnerability Disclosure

Major Internet Security Scare: Government Websites in Europe Go Offline After PHP Vulnerability Disclosure

Edison Reed
Elon Musk Spends Millions on Midterm Elections, Filings Show

Elon Musk Spends Millions on Midterm Elections, Filings Show

Douglas Harrington
How a simple freezer hack is helping seniors and shoppers beat high prices and food waste

How a simple freezer hack is helping seniors and shoppers beat high prices and food waste

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy