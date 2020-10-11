© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elite Dangerous: Binary Moons Fly-By & Landing Footage
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • October 11, 2020
Exploration is one of the most relaxing aspects of Elite Dangerous. It can be financially lucrative if you take your time and scan every system you come across. Plus, you'll see some really cool stuff!
Here's a short video on a pair of very close binary moons revolving around a gas giant. This system is between Colonia and Sagittarius A*. The landing footage from the surface of the one to show how massive the other moon is on the horizon while the gas giant looms in the background. The fly-by gives it some context and scale of how close they are to each other. The moon I landed on only had 0.05 g gravity which is probably among the lowest I've been on.
Note: I purchased this game. No sponsored or donated equipment or software has been provided in this video.
SUPPORTING CHALLENGEYOURSELF.BLOG
If you'd like to support my work please head over to my Patreon or SubscribeStar pages:
https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=5696236
https://www.subscribestar.com/challengeyourself
FOLLOW CHALLENGEYOURSELF.BLOG
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChallengeYourselfblog-100962358137299
Twitter: https://twitter.com/challen18646532
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/challengeyourselfmb
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaelbemiss/
Here's a short video on a pair of very close binary moons revolving around a gas giant. This system is between Colonia and Sagittarius A*. The landing footage from the surface of the one to show how massive the other moon is on the horizon while the gas giant looms in the background. The fly-by gives it some context and scale of how close they are to each other. The moon I landed on only had 0.05 g gravity which is probably among the lowest I've been on.
Note: I purchased this game. No sponsored or donated equipment or software has been provided in this video.
SUPPORTING CHALLENGEYOURSELF.BLOG
If you'd like to support my work please head over to my Patreon or SubscribeStar pages:
https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=5696236
https://www.subscribestar.com/challengeyourself
FOLLOW CHALLENGEYOURSELF.BLOG
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChallengeYourselfblog-100962358137299
Twitter: https://twitter.com/challen18646532
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/challengeyourselfmb
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaelbemiss/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.