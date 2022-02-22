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The Genesis Revelation Nephilim Nimrod NASA Flat Earth and more 656565 - 7772666
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118 views • February 22, 2022
This really is a wealth of information and well worth seeing.
This is Robs second presentation he gave at the Beaumont 2017 "Declaring the End From the Beginning" conference. In it, he starts with the beginning of a Seed War in Genesis 3 and work his way through the arrival of the Nephilim in Genesis 6, the "man of many names" (Nimrod) and the Tower of Babel (yes, it WAS about height) in Genesis 10 and 11 and take you all the way up into our present day, tying it all all together as he sees it from a Biblical worldview.
Sorry about the audio at the end. For some reason, the clean camera feed audio went out during the seminar. Not much could be done about that.
656565, 7772666, Rob Skiba, Flat Earth, Nephilim
This is Robs second presentation he gave at the Beaumont 2017 "Declaring the End From the Beginning" conference. In it, he starts with the beginning of a Seed War in Genesis 3 and work his way through the arrival of the Nephilim in Genesis 6, the "man of many names" (Nimrod) and the Tower of Babel (yes, it WAS about height) in Genesis 10 and 11 and take you all the way up into our present day, tying it all all together as he sees it from a Biblical worldview.
Sorry about the audio at the end. For some reason, the clean camera feed audio went out during the seminar. Not much could be done about that.
656565, 7772666, Rob Skiba, Flat Earth, Nephilim
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