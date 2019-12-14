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The Real Attack On Women And The Dangers of The Abortion Industry
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16 views • December 14, 2019
Savanah Hernandez and Frank Cavanagh have a few things to saw as they expose the actual dangers for women who choose to have an abortion. Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!
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