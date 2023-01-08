Protesting crowd has stormed the National Assembly Building of Brazil today. According to local media reports, the supporters of former President J Bolsanaro have also entered the supreme court chambers and damaged property there. Chaotic scenes in Brasilia.
President President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva was evacuated to a safe area away from the central part of Brasilia.
Follow us -> LiveLeak
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.