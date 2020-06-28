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Amightywind Prophecy 126 - GOD'S Wrath to this World is about to be Sent!
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
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39 views • June 28, 2020
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com

URGENT PRAYER NEEDED: I ask in YAHUSHUA'S Mighty Name for all AMIGHTYWIND Holy anointed men to come forth, to cover this Ministry and I in prayers as well as all the workers of this ministry. We ask for all prayer warriors to cover everyone who is a blessing to this Ministry and blessed by it in 4 different ways.

For the fervent prayers of the righteous avails much (Matt 5:16), for I now no longer have a male co-leader and no longer have the protective prayer covering of an anointed husband. So, I ask for anointed AMIGHTYWIND Holy men to please come forth and cover this ministry and I in Holy protective prayers against all the reprobate enemies. –

Apostle, prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

* * * *

Prophecy 126 Excerpt: Touch not MY Prophets! Touch not MY Anointed and neither do MY Prophets any harm (1 Ch 16:22; Ps 105:15)! [...] DO NOT HARM MY BRIDE! I DO NOT ABUSE MY BRIDE! WOE be unto anyone who touches the hair of the head of MY BRIDE! Do you not know? It is MY Anger, MY Rage, MY Fury that keeps hell ignited! This day the flames have only grown hotter! Do not harm MY Babies, Bride, MY Chosen Ones & Elect! WOE be unto this world! To call evil what I call Holy! WOE BE UNTO THIS WORLD! Woe! Woe! Woe! It is not gonna’ [going to] be long now. This world is gonna’ [going to] to feel MY Fury! And it will not just be the Foot stomping of ABBA YAHUVEH—but it will be I YAHUSHUA & IMMAYAH! Stop testing! Stop testing MY Patience—how far you can lean over hell and not fall in—STOP TESTING ME!

* * * *

Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.

This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.

please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8

please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/

YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html

YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html

Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined.
Keywords
deliveranceyahushua ha mashiachrigtheousnessgodly sorrow unto repentancethe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godyahs graceyah gods wrathsalvation only in yahushua jesus
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