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LISTEN TO THE LIES
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72 views • November 08, 2021
we are now in the satanic new world order and the apple doesn't fall falr from the tree. I just had to share this and this state Minnesota has been in my weekly prayer and fasting the first time I say pics from Scott Jensens page. Give him some support. It would be great for them to become a sanctuary state. https://www.facebook.com/DrScottJensen
FAITH is what I say there in the people and that got me excited as the whole world and church seem to be in fear.
FAITH is what I say there in the people and that got me excited as the whole world and church seem to be in fear.
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