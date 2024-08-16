BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lost Souls
A Journal In Songs
A Journal In Songs
41 views • 8 months ago

During the COVID19 pandemic, religeous leaders were leading their flock to the slaughter by following the unconstitutional orders of officials of vaiious government agencies and local law enforcement requiring social distancing, and the wearing of useless mask in order to push fear into people to get them to take a bioweapon shot disguised as a vaccine to comply with the wishes of the WEF and their New World Order to reduce the human population of the planet by 90%... These so called religeous leaders had very little faith in God and the natural cures God had provided and stood with the propaganda promoting faulty PCR test and deadly vaccine shots and booster shots ... 

This song has been modified using AI generated music and vocal tracks ...

Keywords
trustgodpandemic
