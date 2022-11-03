The Role Of Think Tanks In The Last Days Club of Rome

There are many influential think tanks that play important parts in how societies today function. Think tanks act as brokers of policy knowledge, centers of research, and incubators of new ideas. As brokers, they channel knowledge between scholars, policymakers, and civil society. But are the motives of these think tanks driven by the betterment of society or power and greed? This clip from Truth Matters looks specifically at the Club of Rome. What are their beliefs, predictions, and desires for humanity? Walter Veith, Mackenzie Drebit, and Matthew Schanche discuss this elite club.