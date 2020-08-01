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Support Independent Creators & Producers (Part 2)
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3 views • August 01, 2020
You can watch (Part 1) on this channel.
This book which is no longer an Amazon 'Affiliate' Link because I didn't get the requisite 3 sales to keep my affiliate link active (i.e. so I won't get paid a commission if you do purchase) is a worthwhile READ. https://amzn.to/2YGeN79 ~ IF you do an internet search you may also find it available as a FREE downloadable PDF.
I'm an independent artist. You can listen to my Songs FREE on Spotify and Preview & Purchase here. https://tommytrue.com
This book which is no longer an Amazon 'Affiliate' Link because I didn't get the requisite 3 sales to keep my affiliate link active (i.e. so I won't get paid a commission if you do purchase) is a worthwhile READ. https://amzn.to/2YGeN79 ~ IF you do an internet search you may also find it available as a FREE downloadable PDF.
I'm an independent artist. You can listen to my Songs FREE on Spotify and Preview & Purchase here. https://tommytrue.com
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