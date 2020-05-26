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Dreams & Mysteries The Mystery of Man and the Earth
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1 view • May 26, 2020
The earth and man share a unique bond throughout the Bible. Actually since the very beginning, man has been called to improve the earth and make it a better a place; a place full of order and beauty. Does this mean every believer should own a landscaping business? Not quite. Join John Paul Jackson as he illuminates some scriptures that speak of the relationship between man and the Earth.
Visit dreamsandmysteries.com for study notes and resources.
Visit dreamsandmysteries.com for study notes and resources.
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