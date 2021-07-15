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Blood Clots Caused by Covid-19 Vaccine
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556 views • July 15, 2021
Partly narrated. This is a telling sign that these vaccines are not at all safe!
Keywords: Vaccine, Blood Clots, Thrombosis
Hashtags: #Vaccine #BloodClots #Thrombosis
Sources:
SarahWestall.com, Autopsy of death by LCA ("autopsia de muerte por ACV") YouTube, Facebook, Instagram
Keywords: Vaccine, Blood Clots, Thrombosis
Hashtags: #Vaccine #BloodClots #Thrombosis
Sources:
SarahWestall.com, Autopsy of death by LCA ("autopsia de muerte por ACV") YouTube, Facebook, Instagram
Keywords
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