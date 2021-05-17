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Covid 19 fraud exposed in NY Hospital
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141 views • May 17, 2021
Covid 19 fraud exposed in NY Hospital
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VFngRmp1HE
(Now banned on YouTube)
Original video date: Jun 13, 2020
Erin Olszewki, RN, Covid Nurse at Elmhurst Hospital:
"People around the United States, people around the world, have been lied to."
Erin Olszewki, RN, Covid Nurse at Elmhurst Hospital:
"Everything about these numbers that you are hearing across the world, globally, it's a lie. It's based on lies. It's based on bar care. It's based on people being careless. It's based on bad authority and bad decisions."
Del Bigtree, @Highwiretalk:
"They are manipulating the truth."
Erin Olszewki, RN, Covid Nurse at Elmhurst Hospital:
"Inside the hospitals, they are literally creating the pandemic (by mixing the Covid with the Non-Covid patients)."
Nurse, Nicole Sirotek:
11:16-30
"They (the medical practitioners) are murdering these people."
19:01
"If they don't have a good nurse, they really don't have a chance at all."
21:00
"We need to contact every single family, because a lot of bad stuff has happened. There has been no autopsies allowed."
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VFngRmp1HE
(Now banned on YouTube)
Original video date: Jun 13, 2020
Erin Olszewki, RN, Covid Nurse at Elmhurst Hospital:
"People around the United States, people around the world, have been lied to."
Erin Olszewki, RN, Covid Nurse at Elmhurst Hospital:
"Everything about these numbers that you are hearing across the world, globally, it's a lie. It's based on lies. It's based on bar care. It's based on people being careless. It's based on bad authority and bad decisions."
Del Bigtree, @Highwiretalk:
"They are manipulating the truth."
Erin Olszewki, RN, Covid Nurse at Elmhurst Hospital:
"Inside the hospitals, they are literally creating the pandemic (by mixing the Covid with the Non-Covid patients)."
Nurse, Nicole Sirotek:
11:16-30
"They (the medical practitioners) are murdering these people."
19:01
"If they don't have a good nurse, they really don't have a chance at all."
21:00
"We need to contact every single family, because a lot of bad stuff has happened. There has been no autopsies allowed."
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